‘My God will come through’, Mirugi Dishon says as police probe him over pastor’s death

About two weeks ago, Kikuyu gospel artiste Mirugi Dishon released a song titled Uta Mugeete (bow drawn) in which he sings about justice that breaks the drawn bow. The song seems to have borrows heavily from the Kikuyu saying Kihooto kiunaga Uta Mugeete.

In the 5:15 minutes long song, he sings that “I want to declare about justice, we live by it…the blood Jesus spilt at the Calvary is the justice that breaks that drawn bow”.

Barely two weeks after he released the song, a pastor, whom he referred to as his ex-girlfriend, died in his house. After being questioned about the death, Mirugi Dishon declared that: “My God will come through and justice breaks the now drawn bow in my life”.

Mr Mirugi, whose official name is Paul Mathenge Nderi, is being investigated over Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru Githigi’s death.

Pastor Githigi ministered at the Passion for Christ Church in Nakuru County.

Mr Mirugi told Nation.Africa that “it is so far my most trying moment.”

The pastor’s death came just a day after Mr Mirugi held a crusade in Juja, Kiambu County, through his church known as Flying Eagle International Ministry.

According to reports, Ms Githigi had visited Mr Mirugi in his Nairobi house along Kamiti Road and the musician later reported that he found her hanging in his house.

“I will not go down by the designs of the devil since all that God started in my life will never suffer and will surpass evil designs,” Mr Mirugi said.

He added that the issue at hand can only be handled through the “justice that convinces us that God is in control”.

Mr Mirugi said he did not initially know what message God wanted him to deliver through his new song, “but now it is all clear that justice that surpasses human understanding and that which breaks the danger of archery is sufficient for me”.

On Sunday, Mr Mirugi, alongside his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, spent the better part of the afternoon at the Kasarani Police Station, where he had been summoned to record a statement.

This was exactly 17 hours after Ms Githigi’s body was taken to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital mortuary by Mr Mirugi.

An earlier report on Nation.Africa stated that a detective privy to the investigations said Pastor Githigi was in the musician’s home to sort out some differences with him.

“They had not known each other for a very long time but had some issues. It was because of this that the woman left Nakuru for Nairobi to have a word with Mr Mirugi with the hope of making things right,” said the officer who spoke in confidence because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

He pointed to a possible love triangle because the musician has also been linked with a senior manager of a real estate company.

“When he left the house, he said that he asked her to wash his clothes and he would be back later,” the officer further said.

A police report seen by the Nation, which was filed at the Kahawa West Police Station in Kasarani sub-county in Nairobi, indicates that Mr Mirugi referred to Ms Githigi as his ex-girlfriend.

A police source said this raised the question why the musician welcomed her to his house and even left her there.

“He reported that he left his ex-girlfriend in his house and left for Thika Road and later tried reaching her through the phone, but she was not responding. He rushed back to the house in Maziwa sub-location and found her hanging from [a bed sheet tied to] the frame of his wardrobe,” the police report read in part.

Mr Mirugi is said to have reached out to his neighbours before he rushed her to Jacaranda Maternity Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The musician then carried her body from the hospital in his car to the police station. The body was thereafter taken to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Known for his unique vocals and artistry in his compositions, Mr Mirugi, as it appears, will for the next not few days, be ‘on the cross’ as police continue to investigate the pastor’s death.

Mr Mirugi recently founded his Flying Eagle Church. About two weeks ago, Pastor Githigi attended a fundraiser for Mr Mirugi’s church where she donated Sh10,000.

In an earlier interview with JK TV, Mr Mirugi said he was brought up as a member of the Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) but he did not entirely uphold the church teachings as his parents desired.

“While a high school student, peer pressure got the better of me and I joined a group of boys who introduced me to abusing bhang, cigarettes and other hard stuff,” he said.

He was to later through mentorship and through Muhiko Nebster and Beatrice Wangui he joined the world of music. It did not take long for him to become a household name in Central region starting 2007.