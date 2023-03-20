Kenya mourns Kunguru, the 'Baby Don’t Go' hitmaker

The Kenyan music industry is in mourning as it has lost one of its greats, Eric Onguru, popularly known as Kunguru.

According to his former manager, he passed away on Sunday, March 19, at 2pm at a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted for the past few weeks.

Kunguru had been in and out of hospital since 2017 due to an accident that affected his spinal cord.

He was mostly known for his club-banging hits “I Will Never Let you Go”, and “Baby Don’t Go,” which featured Mr Lenny.

Kunguru, nicknamed “ladies’ man” because of his witty and catchy lyrics, and his style of music, started rapping at a young age. And in 2006, he released his first mainstream hit, “African Woman,” featuring Mr Lenny.

Kunguru was a married man and worked in the banking industry, even as he pursued his music career.

He was among the few talents retained by Ogopa Deejays when they terminated the contracts of most of their signees.

Tributes have been pouring in, with media personality Gidi Gidi being among the first people to mourn Kunguru, saying, “RIP my friend KUNGURU 🙏🏿.”

Philip Etale wrote, “Mr Kunguru, we enjoyed your music back in the day. You have gone to be with the Lord and all we can say is; Go well my friend Kunguru… RIP.”

Eddie Odongo added, “Rest in peace Okoth. I’m so confused Eric Kunguru, aka Kunguru, and Mr Lenny. I remember our days at Loita house, Tanzania, Stanchcart Kericho etc, not to mention our days in boarding secondary school.”

KK Rap Docta noted, “It’s been a black Sunday for the music industry and Kenyans following the passing of Kunguru, famed for his collaboration with Mr Lenny, ‘Baby don’t go’.”