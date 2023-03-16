Hollywood star Edi Gathegi in Kenya, seeks partnerships to market country

Edi Gathegi, one of Hollywood’s most successful actors of Kenyan origin, has returned to Kenya with a mission to help the country make its mark as a top global destination.

During his stay, he plans to engage government officials, businesses, and individuals who share his vision of putting Kenya on the map.

According to a source, “Edi Gathegi will be around for a few weeks and is open to speaking to serious individuals who care about Kenya, its arts, and culture.”

On Thursday, Edi met with John Chirchir, the CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), who expressed his excitement at meeting “the biggest Hollywood star.”

The two discussed possible areas of partnership in promoting and marketing Kenya’s tourism globally. Edi also plans to spend time with his family in Nairobi.

In a past interview with Nation, he said, “I’m inextricably bound to my roots. I know exactly where I came from, and you can’t take that out of yourself.”

Edi was born in Nairobi’s Eastlands before moving to the United States at a young age and growing up in Albany, California.

His acting career began after he injured his knee while playing basketball at the University of California, and he opted to take an acting class as an “easy course.”