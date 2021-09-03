Club Touch On to officially opens its doors

The newest joint in Kitale town, Club Touch On, will officially open its doors to patrons on Saturday in what is expected to be a colourful ceremony.

Prior to the opening ceremony, on Friday revelers had a chance to sample what the new club has in store for them in a pre-launch session.

Inside the new Club Touch On in Kitale town before the official launch ceremony. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Club owner, Arthur Wafula, told the Daily Nation that the launch ceremony will be graced by prominent leaders from western region, including Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Trans-Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba.

“We would like extend an open invitation to members of the public to join us and sample our great products and services during the official launch. Club Touch On will be an affordable and friendly hangout with professional services. Our employees are eagerly awaiting the launch to start offering their services to our customers," said Mr Wafula, who is a renowned businessman in town.

Inside the new Club Touch On in Kitale town before the official launch ceremony. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Mr Wafula assured prospective patrons of great service since the new establishment is situated in a serene environment with ample parking space.

He further revealed that the name Touch On has been coined from the Tachoni community who occupy parts of Webuye East and Tongaren Constituencies as well as parts of Trans-Nzoia County.

Inside the new Club Touch On in Kitale town before the official launch ceremony. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group