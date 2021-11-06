Bikozulu’s moving tales return to theatre 

From left: Saumu Kombo, Martin Githinji, Nick Ndeda and Mwikali Mary on stage. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Produced by Masuti Mwalimu and directed by Mbeki Mwalimu, it brings together an impressive cast of actors like Mwikali Mary, Nick Ndeda, Wakio Mzenge, Martin Githinji, Shazmeen Bank and Saumu Kombo.
  • Shazmeen’s performance is particularly impressive, given that it was her debut stage appearance.
  • This is Back2Basics’ first play this year. They have shows at 3 pm and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday. 

Jackson Biko’s sizzling writing needs no introduction. His superpower as a writer lies in his wit as he peels layers of the lives of his characters in his award-winning blog bikozulu.com.  

