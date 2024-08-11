Christina Shusho mulls move to Kenya

Tanzanian gospel star Christina Shusho may have a home in Kenya. The singer, who has toured Kenya several times, says she feels the time has come to own a home in Kenya.

Shusho, who was recently in the country for a performance in Thika, says she has lost count of the number of times she has visited Kenya at the invitation of well-wishers and associates and is now thinking of settling down.

"I also know that I have received so much grace from Kenyans; the love is surreal. Every time I am in Kenya I feel welcomed - I feel at home and I have been talking and asking my partners and Kenyan friends. It is something I am considering," Shusho says.

The mother-of-three has also responded to her latest track, 'Zakayo', which saw her return to the Kenyan airwaves two months ago. When she teased the song ahead of its release, the move sent Kenyan social media users into a frenzy. President William Ruto has been christened 'Zakayo' due to the increase in taxes since he came to power, and has been compared to the biblical tax collector.

But Shusho says it was not Kenya that inspired her. "The inspiration for the song didn't come from Kenya, it came from the Bible. I wrote the song a long time ago. It was part of 25 songs I was going to release. It was just a coincidence that when I released Zakayo, for some reason it united Kenyans at that particular moment and time. It wasn't directed at anyone and I didn't mean any harm.

The song is named after Zacchaeus, the famous wealthy tax collector from the Bible who was hated by the public.