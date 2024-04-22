Christina Shusho teases new song titled 'Zakayo'

Three years ago, Tanzanian superstar gospel musician Christina Shusho released her Shusha Nyavu (cast your nets) song that went on to become a major hit in Kenya. The song cemented her as a household name, to the extent that Kenyans demanded that she hold a concert in the country last year.

Now, she's teased a new song titled 'Zakayo' (tax collector), and even before its release, it appears her Kenyan audience — going by the reactions online — cannot wait.

She made the announcement on her socials Monday morning. Reactions from Kenyans were swift and witty.

Zakayo the Song coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tDSxoRoIVG — Christina shusho (@ShushoChristina) April 22, 2024

Sang in Swahili (and loosely translated in English), she sings, "There was once a man named Zakayo, a senior tax collector and a wealthy man. He sought to know what kind of man Jesus was, but he wasn't able to because..."

The snippet already has thousands of reactions on social media despite the drop date not being announced.

But who, or what, is the song about? Ms Shusho has not said, but that has not stopped Kenyans from speculating.



