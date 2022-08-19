Nonini sues influencer over copyright infringement

Rapper Nonini has filed a lawsuit against Japanese company Syinix electronics and influencer Brian Mutinda for copyright infringement.

Mutindi, an influencer, had used the rapper's song titled “Wee Kamu” in a video advertising a new flat screen TV from Syinix.

Nonini, whose real name is Hubert Nakitare, has filed the lawsuit at Milimani law courts.

“Whereas the above named plaintiff has instituted a suit against you upon the claim, the particulars of which are set out in the copy plaint with annexure attached hereto. You are hereby required within 15 days from the date of service hereof to enter an appearance in the said suit. Should you fail, the plaintiff may proceed to the suit and judgement may be given in your absence,” reads part of the court document.

In July, Nonini wrote to Syinix electronics to demand an apology from them. Syinix in their response denied creating any video involved in copyright infringement but said they were, however, interested to discuss with Nonini on the possibility of him issuing a synchronisation licence of the said song.

“On April 30, your social media influencer by the name Brian Mutinda created a short video meant to market the products of Syinix Electronics which he posted on his Instagram page. The same short video was also posted on your verified Facebook page. Our client’s song titled ‘Wee Kamu’ was synchronised with the visuals without a synchronisation licence contrary to copyright laws,” reads part of the letter from Nonini’s lawyers.

“We make reference to the above matter and your letter dated June 28, 2022 addressed to Syinix Electronics, over which we have been instructed to address you as we do herein. That our client denies creating any video in infringement of your client’s copyright. That if at all our client posted any purportedly infringing video on its social media page then do note that at all material times it was not aware and had no reasonable grounds for suspecting subsistence of copyright to the said video,” Syinix said in their reply.