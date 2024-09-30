Honouring celebrated author and journalist Ken Walibora’s legacy

The County Government of Trans Nzoia and Kibabii University have teamed up to celebrate the legacy of celebrated author and journalist Prof Ken Walibora through the establishment of a resource centre at the Kitale National Museum in his honour.

Walibora, who hailed from Cherangany Constituency in Trans Nzoia County, was found dead following an accident along Landhies Road in Nairobi on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Director of the Centre for Languages and Cultural Studies at Kibabii University, Professor Ernest Mohochi, emphasised the importance of honouring Walibora.

He announced plans for an annual Ken Walibora public lecture series and a dedicated resource corner at the Kitale National Museums to celebrate his contribution to literature and his legacy.

"Kibabii University is committed to preserving Walibora's legacy and promoting cultural heritage in the region. Collaborating with the county government will help us achieve these goals more effectively,” Prof Mohochi stated.

The partnership aims to establish a “Ken Walibora Garden Corner” showcasing his literary works and documenting his life, while also preserving the diverse cultures of Trans Nzoia, engaging in joint research in cultural studies, and collaborating on various cultural activities and translation services.

Trans Nzoia County Executive Committee Member for Gender, Sports, Culture, and Tourism Stanley Kirui lauded the partnership, terming it critical in showcasing Walibora’s literary works.

"We are excited to partner with Kibabii University to honour the memory of Ken Walibora and promote cultural heritage in Trans Nzoia. This partnership aligns with the county's commitment to preserving our cultural identity and fostering tourism,” said Mr Kirui.

Walibora was a prolific author with over 40 titles, including the renowned Siku Njema, which served as a secondary school set book from 1997 to 2003. Other notable works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea, Kufa Kuzikana, Tuzo, Ndoto ya Almasi, Damu Nyeusi, and Ndoto ya America. Mr Walibora was a passionate advocate of the Swahili language and literature.

At his memorial last year, his family called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, expressing lingering questions years after his passing. His brother, Patrick Lumumba, stated that the family still has more questions than answers regarding Walibiora's death.

Writer Anduvate Kennedy and poet Mchai Bin Chui shared their sentiments.