Churchill Show makes grand NTV comeback

The Churchill Show, one of the most watched and longest-running television programmes, will in July 2024, return to NTV.

Veteran comedian Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki announced the re-launch at a cake-cutting ceremony at NTV studios on Monday, June 24.

The structure of the show will be slightly changed from previous editions with the introduction of new segments.

“It will be more than just comedy. Our idea this time is not to just make people laugh but also to make a difference in people’s lives. We will be unearthing fresh comedy talents but the platform will also be available for the established comedians,” Ndambuki stated.

One of the new changes will be a children’s show, something almost similar to Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, where the show will be spotlighting children’s talents.

“We are also bringing back the interview segment we initially used to have back in the days where we had a chat with decision makers or opinion shapers,” he added.

The revamped show will also feature a segment dubbed ‘Churchill Go Mad’ which essentially means - Churchill Go Make a Difference- which will see the comedian give back to society, especially the needy.

Churchill will remain the main host of the show assisted by co-host comic Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy known for hosting Churchill Raw, a segment that focuses on up-and-coming comedy talents.

The recording will begin next week at the Carnivore Simba Saloon and thereafter country editions will follow.

Churchill Show first premiered on NTV 17 years ago in 2007 airing every 8-9 pm on Sundays until 2018 when the contract ended.

It would make a comeback in February 2021 but the stay was short-lived moving to a different TV station in 2022.