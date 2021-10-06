Prime

God is Not Great: The gospel according to Hitchens

The cover of God is Not Great: How Religion Poisons Everything by Christopher Hitchens. 

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Perhaps my uncertainty is what attracted me to God is Not Great, for it articulated boldly and loudly the questions in my heart. 
  • It does not help that the author is a journalist, for journalists are naturally sceptical people.
  • It’s in every journalist’s DNA to be curious and to question things. 

Title: God is Not Great: How Religion Poisons Everything 

