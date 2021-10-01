My mum enjoys reading, she has a small cabinet for books. From a young age, I would go to this cabinet, grab a book and start to read , “If you tear or write on the book, you won’t have access to any other,” she'd tell me.

The best book I have read so far is “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. My takeaway was “Habits are the backbone of any pursuit of excellence and habit formation is the process by which a behaviour becomes progressively more automatic through repetition.”

I read three books a month, one chapter from each book every day (spiritual book, self-development book, and a novel)

I wake up at 6 AM every day, read a spiritual book for 30 minutes then read a self-development book for another 30 minutes. Afterwards, I work out then prepare for work. In the evening, I allocate 30 minutes to read my novel.

I run a book club called "Nakuru Readers Club with Judith". I started it in May last year with a small number of friends during the stay-at-home period. This came after realising many individuals were just idling around and getting bored with the routine of being at home all day. Since my friends love reading as well, I asked them to join me in reading and for accountability purposes. We read one book every month then meet physically and review it at the end of the month. We don’t have a specific venue for meetings so we meet at an agreed venue that is convenient to all of us . Before the meeting, each member must finish reading the book unless they have an urgent and serious reason why they can’t, failure to which there pay a penalty fee.

To join our book club, you can reach us on social media platforms- Nakurureadersclub. We have a monthly registration fee of Sh 100, money that is spent to secure venues. It also helps maintain our little library where members can borrow books for the same amount.

Although I started the club with six members, we are now a group of 16 book lovers, drawn from Nakuru and beyond. We are not limited to a specific genre so we choose books according to what members have voted for in that particular month.