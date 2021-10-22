By the Book: Catherine Wanjiru

  • Catherine’s writing has appeared in Taifa Leo, Eunoia Review, Tukuka Teens Magazine, xo Lerato magazine, among other publications.
  • She is the author of Scars and Healing, a collection of short prose and poems.

Catherine Wanjiru is a pharmaceutical scientist and a writer. Passionate about mental health, she discloses that she took the initiative to focus on personal formation when she started writing.

