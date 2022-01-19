Why Kenya will wait longer for blockchain solutions in healthcare

Blockchain is a digitally distributed, decentralised, public ledger that exists across a network.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From managing patient data, licensing healthcare workers, curbing sale of counterfeit drugs and suppressing the theft and misappropriation of public funds, the country has suffered hitches that have become impediments in improving healthcare.
  • But when the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Taskforce tabled its research recommendations to the ICT ministry in July 2019, a ray of hope struck on the country’s inefficient health sector.

If you are a medical practitioner in Kenya, then you will admit that the health sector faces a number of challenges that have long derailed efforts towards efficient service delivery.

