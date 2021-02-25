Why do doctors insist on knowing my family history?

Genetics

Genetics refers to the biological make up of an individual based on their genes.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • We get a set of genes from each of our parents
  • Traits are passed down from our parents to us such as hair colour, eye colour and blood type.
  • Genes could also carry traits that cause disease or that make it easier for someone to get a particular disease.

Dr Flo,
Kindly define genetics.
Often doctors ask patients about their family history in relation to conditions like hypertension, diabetes among others, so that they can do a proper diagnosis and start on treatment.
What is the significance of this information? Also, what are generic drugs? Please shed light on this.
Alnashir D Walji

