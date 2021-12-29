Study: Ancient Greek drug could reduce Covid deaths by half

Colchicine is derived from Colchicum plants lineage.
Colchicine is derived from Colchicum plants lineage.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
logo (8)

By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • The remedy dubbed Colchicine is likely to bring down coronavirus fatality rate by up to 50 per cent.
  • Colchicine, which is derived from Colchicum plants lineage, was originally used by ancient Greeks and was famed for its healing properties.

An ancient drug used in Greece to treat gout could reduce the risk of Covid-19 related mortalities by half, a new study has found.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.