Omicron: 24 test positive for new Covid variant in Kenya

  • The government reveals that there are nine variants circulating in Kenya.
  • Experts urge government to start administering booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Twenty-four people have tested positive for the new Omicron variant bringing the total number of cases to 27.

