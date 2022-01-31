Secluded for life in leprosy colonies

Some of the leprosy survivors living in a colony in Tumbe, Msambweni, Kwale County.
Photo credit: SIAGO CECE i NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  • The mention of leprosy, just as in the Bible where the society believed the illness was a punishment for sin, still instils angst among villagers who treat lepers with derision.
  • Survivors of leprosy with visibly deformed body parts, especially fingers and toe nails,  left their homes to find a new community of people who can be comfortable to have them around.

As they narrate what they go through, their faces are filled with the kind of obnoxiousness that rouses moral indignation.

