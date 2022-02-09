Personalised medicine and its impact on cancer care

Dr Allan Njau, molecular pathologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.
If you have a symptom or a screening test result that suggests you have cancer, your doctor will order lab and/or imaging tests to confirm that it is indeed cancer and if yes, the type of cancer and the stage of the disease.

Beyond confirming the type of cancer, laboratory medicine has grown to enable your doctor offer personalised treatment.

Over time, cancer management has improved from the use of harsh treatments and diagnostic techniques to personalised care. Dr Allan Njau and Dr Jonathan Wawire, Molecular Pathologist and Anatomical Pathologist, respectively, at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi explain how this transition has brought about revolutionary cancer treatment.

