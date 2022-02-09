Probe cause of rising cancer cases, Mandera residents say

Clan elders from Elele village during a meeting to discuss the cancer menace in Mandera County on January 28, 2022. Locals are blaming veterinary medicine and chemical deposits by prospectors for the increase in cancer cases.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

In Elele village, 25 Kilometres from Wardadud town along the Mandera-Elwak highway, a group of clan elders are seated under an acacia tree pondering on what has befallen them.

