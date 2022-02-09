Probe cause of rising cancer cases, Mandera residents say

In Elele village, 25 Kilometres from Wardadud town along the Mandera-Elwak highway, a group of clan elders are seated under an acacia tree pondering on what has befallen them.

Deep in thought, and with a few conversing in hasty tones, our writer approaches them and learns this meeting has been called to discuss the dangers posed by cancer

Although cases of cancer are generally on the rise countrywide, residents of Elele say this has turned out to be the biggest killer in the location, with over 21 cases diagnosed in the last five years.

“We are here because our people are dying from cancer and nobody, including our county government, is concerned about this fast spreading problem,” Mr Mohamed Abdi Hilo, a clan elder says.

Mr Hilo says the community is suspecting the use of veterinary medicine in the area that produces a lot of camel milk could be behind this rise in cancer.

Throat cancer

“Our people are dying from throat cancer and this is a problem we have been having for the past twenty years. We have several theories but we need good research to identify the source of the problem,” he said.

The area is among the few in Mandera that has the highest livestock concentration and the community is suspecting ignorance by herders could be behind the increase in cancer cases.

“Our herders don’t follow instructions after having their livestock treated. They continue milking their camels and goats when it should take some time after treatment for milk from these animals to be used,” Mr Hilo says.

According to Mr Hilo, residents of Elele feed on animal products from freshly treated animals.

“I know of a man who is sick and the problem began after he consumed meat from a goat that had just been injected with some medicine,” he says.

But Mr Maalim Adan Dube, 81, says he has stayed in this village most of his life and blames the problem on prospectors who visited the village in 1992.

“Our water sources have a problem and this is after some investors came here in search of underground minerals,” he said.

Chemical deposits

According to Mr Dube, the prospectors left some chemical deposits in the soil, which could have contaminated their water sources.

“Whatever these prospectors left underground is now having effects on our lives,” he says, partly agreeing with Mr Hilo’s assertion that animal products from freshly treated livestock could also be to blame.

Mr Claudio Sortum, a veterinary officer in Mandera, agreed that some veterinary medicine could be causing untold suffering to locals but said only scientific research can prove the allegations.

“We have some pesticides used and other medicines that take time to clear from an animal’s system and when its products are used before the recommended time elapses, then it will have side effects on humans,” Mr Sortum said.

He said some medicines take up to 21 days to clear from an animal’s system but most herders end up using products from treated animal within this period.

“Milk and meat from a freshly treated animal still carries residues of the used medicines if the recommended period has not elapsed,” he said.

He said there is a possibility of veterinary medicines causing cancer but the same can only be proved through a well-done research.

Situation worsening

Mr Omar Adan Adawa said the village has lost at least four people in the past two months and four others are admitted to different hospitals in Nairobi.

“The situation is worsening. We need a solution fast before the village is wiped out by cancer,” he said.

Mr Billow Gabow Adow says he has lost at least three relatives to the disease and that he fears for his life.

“I just don’t know what is causing the disease. I might be the next victim. The government has to come in and find an answer before the worst happens,” he said.

Dr Abdirizack Ali, Mandera County Coordinator for non-communicable diseases, said cancer cases are on the increase in the county but proper mechanisms to battle the menace are yet to be put in place.

“We are diagnosing at least three cases every month across the county but most cases come from areas of Wargadud and Lafey,” he said.

He said the county lacks a cancer treatment centre and refers patients to hospitals outside the county.

“Most of these patients come in at late stages of the disease and there is little we can do. Those with money proceed to Nairobi and those without just go back home and wait for death,” he said.

He said common cases in Mandera include throat prostate cancer and but the county is yet to initiate a research on the same.

Public awareness

Wargadud MCA Alinoor Derrow Abdullahi blamed the county administration for the increase in cancer cases.

“Our county executive has failed in conducting public awareness on the cancer prevalence and prevention and this is leading to a bleak future,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi promised to raise the same at the county assembly for proper case management procedures to be developed across the county.

Mr Issack Hassan, a resident of Wargadud, said the situation in Elele has overburdened the locals.

“A month cannot pass without being called to contribute for treatment of a cancer patient in Elele,” he said.

He called on both the national and county governments to collaborate in finding the cause of the cancer cases in the area.

“A proper research must be carried out by the authorities so that we can be able to know what exactly is causing the problem,” he said.