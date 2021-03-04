People think I can see but I can’t, and it’s frustrating

Nancy Chelagat
Nancy Chelagat

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When she was diagnosed with a rare eye disorder, 28-year-old Nancy Chelangat felt like her life was over.
  • Chelangat slid into depression because it was hard to see and most people did not understand the condition .

When she was diagnosed with a rare eye disorder, 28-year-old Nancy Chelangat felt like her life was over.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.