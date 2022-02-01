Lamu grapples with chikungunya and dengue fever endemics

Baby Sule after discharge from Langoni Hospital in Lamu.
Baby Sule after discharge from Langoni Hospital in Lamu.
Photo credit: KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most of the prevailing cases are found in Lamu Island areas of Kashmir, Kandahar, Gadeni, Bajuri, Wiyoni, Mkomani, Matondoni, Shella, Hidabo, Makafuni, and Mararani.
  • In the mainland areas, such cases have been rampant in Hindi Division, Mokowe, Bar’goni, Mpeketoni and parts of Witu .

BY KALUME KAZUNGU

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.