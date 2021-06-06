UK withdraws Sh23bn for neglected illnesses over Covid effects

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on May 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jessica Taylor | UK Parliament | AFP

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UCNTD Executive Director Thoko Elpick said by withdrawing the funding, the UK has reneged on its promise to protect millions from debilitating illnesses.

The United Kingdom has withdrawn £150 million (Sh23 billion) in aid meant for tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) in 24 countries, including Kenya.

