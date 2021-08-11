Kenya falters in family planning service provision

family planning

About 18 per cent of married women aged 15-49 have an unmet need for family planning.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

One pregnancy is challenging enough, but what if another follows hot on its heels? It is traumatising and daunting to be pregnant two months after giving birth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.