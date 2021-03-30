Use of natural family planning methods go up

The usage of short-term acting methods increased from 23 per cent in 2019 to 27 per cent in 2020 while that of the long-term methods reduced from 20 to 19 per cent in the same year.

  • In 2014, only one per cent of women were using the traditional methods while in 2020 the number rose to four per cent.
  • The uptake of modern methods of contraceptives increased from 56 per cent in 2019 to 61 per cent in 2020 in married women and from 40 to 46 percent in all women.
  • Natural methods have no side effects. With these methods, one is required to track their fertility peak, which is when they are most likely to get pregnant.

The percentage of women using a natural method of family planning in Kenya has increased.

