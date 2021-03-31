I abused drugs during pregnancy and almost ruined my baby’s life

Lilian Wanjiru

Lilian Wanjiru, 30, during the interview at Ngara Health Centre, where she has been receiving treatment.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • A baby who scores eight and above can show symptoms immediately after birth.
  • Methadone treatment is a replacement therapy for patients with drug addiction.
  • Nas is a group of conditions that a baby exposed to opioids in the womb manifests before birth.

It is Friday morning when Lillian Wanjiru walks to Ngara Health Centre for medication.

