How does the body develop immunity to an infection?

  • In addition to making antibodies, the immune system has cells that memorise the invader, and continue to circulate in your body for a long time, and will be activated in case you encounter the invader again, and quickly neutralise it.
  • You can get active immunity by directly encountering the invader, or by being vaccinated with a piece of the invader (or a killed or weakened version) so as to trigger the immune response in the body.

How does the body develop immunity to infection? Then, what is genome-sequencing,  stem-cell research and mutation? 

