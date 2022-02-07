Why is the second child so hard to conceive?

It's advisable to visit a gynaecologist for review and assessment.
  • It's possible to experience a delay in conceiving a second time or experience secondary infertility due to a number of reasons including breastfeeding; use of contraceptives that do not have an immediate return to fertility; advancing age of the mother, especially if is she is over 35
  • Others are having a previous history of difficulty conceiving the first time; being overweight; low sperm count; medication; excessive alcohol consumption or smoking. Sometimes the exact cause of delay in conceiving is not identified.

Dear Doctor
While I am a man, I write to ask this on behalf of my wife and any expectant woman who is in the dark like me. Why is the syphilis test part of the prenatal tests that an expectant mother has to go through?

