How can I stop ringworms on my thighs?

Ringworms

Ringworms are a result of fungal infections, in this case called Tinea Cruris because it is between the thighs.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • Recurring fungal infections could be due to misdiagnosis, not completing treatment, or a poor immune system
  • It could also be due to a genetic condition where the skin does not recognise the fungus as foreign matter
  • Many times, the fungi that cause infection usually live naturally on or in our bodies


Dr Flo,
Can you recommend an effective drug to clear ringworms between the thighs? I have tried clotrimazole and terbinafine but the ringworms keep recurring. It is really depressing. Can you recommend a shampoo? What could be the cause?
 L M

