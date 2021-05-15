Deworming cuts child deaths, saves mothers

In sub-Saharan Africa, approximately 38 million women of reproductive age, including nearly seven million pregnant women, are infected with hookworm an intestinal parasite.

  • The drugs are given in two intervals
  • The first dose given between fourth and sixth months of pregnancy
  • The second dose is given during the seventh and ninth months to mothers living where hookworm prevalence is 20 per cent high among pregnant women

Deworming during pregnancy reduces the risk of a child dying within the first four weeks after birth by 14 per cent and prevents a mother from developing anaemia, a new study has revealed.

