Delta variant: How dangerous is it and do vaccines work?

Covid-19 variants

The World Health Organization has named only four variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When viruses mutate, they can either be less transmissible, some have no harm while others can be more transmissible.
  • When the Delta variant gets into your body, it attaches itself to your cells easily
  • Everyone should know that there is no different preventive measure for the original mutant

It is the nature of viruses to mutate. This means that, while they try to make a copy of themselves when they get into one’s body through a receptor cell like that in the respiratory system, they may make a mistake.

