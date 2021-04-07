Colon cancer war is not being won fast enough and this is why

Only 10 percent of people have gone for screening
Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The faecal immunochemical test is a screening test for hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer.
  • Other tests, according to Dr Njoroge, include stool DNA test where analysis of several DNA markers that colon cancers or precancerous polyp cells shed in the stool is done.
  • Flexible sigmoidoscopy where the doctor uses a sigmoidoscope to examine the patients rectum and sigmoid.

Late detection, prevention and treatment has driven up Kenya’s colon cancer numbers, say experts.

