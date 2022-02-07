Arduous search for HIV vaccine yields new hope

HIV vaccine
HIV vaccine
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Angela Oketch



  • While there have been some disappointments, Dr Marianne Mureithi of KAVI-UoN told Healthy Nation that challenges in research do not mean failure. “The HIV trials have not failed, rather, we have learnt a lot from previous trials that have greatly informed us on improving the vaccines and bringing us closer to an efficacious HIV vaccine,” she said.
  • The KAVI Institute scientists  that Healthy Nation spoke to alluded that an efficacious vaccine for a highly stigmatised disease is the ultimate goal of stopping HIV.

Imagine a world with a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) vaccine. A world where millions of HIV/AIDS infections are prevented.

