Alarm as residents hunt endangered wildlife for meat

Poaching

KWS has enhanced an anti-poaching drive to fight poaching.

What you need to know:

  • KWS is working towards zero poaching of elephants.
  • For the first time in years, KWS only lost 11 elephants to poaching.
  • KWS have been losing more than 340 elephants a year.

Bush meat consumption is emerging as a major threat to Kenya’s wildlife, with communities in some parts of the country killing endangered animals for food.

