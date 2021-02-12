A love story, an answered prayer and a sad ending

Pregnancy

She went into post-partum haemorrhage.

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Farhiya had suffered a very rare pregnancy complication known as amniotic fluid embolism.
  • This is a highly unpredictable and catastrophic event where the baby’s amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream.
  • The rarity of the complication means there is limited data on it.

Sulemann* sat on the deck on a swing chair, lost in thought. It was a balmy Saturday afternoon in June and the coastal temperatures were a tad lower than usual.

