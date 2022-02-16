Why do some break ups hurt more and take longer to heal?

Relationships, where bullying, bickering, and fighting were common, have tumultuous healing processes.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • One of the biggest excuses you can give to return to a relationship that will end in another bitter breakup is that love heals all.
  • Getting dumped for someone else will hurt deeper than just getting dumped for the sake of it.
  • Breakups that take months or years to get over are the greatest evidence that the relationship was highly tumultuous.

It is anticipated that you can be ready to love again six months after a breakup. Within this period, you are expected to go through the stages of healing and overcoming a breakup such as reconciliation attempts, mourning the loss of your relationship, healing, and venturing back into the dating pool.

