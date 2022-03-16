Solution for menstrual cramps: Yoga poses that relieve pain

Practicing yoga has a number of benefits to the body, mind, and soul, including relieving menstrual pain.

Menstrual pain is a common complaint among women. It can range from mild to debilitating cramps that make everyday activities difficult to perform.

To deal with menstrual pain, some women use hot water bottle to soothe the pain, take lemonade tea, and rest. Others manage their discomfort by taking pain relievers.

General exercise or yoga positions can ease painful menstrual cramps.

Child pose

A child posture, also known as Balasana is a restful position that is the most active pose in any yoga routine. In this posture, sit straight with your folded legs underneath. Then, lie down with your face facing the ground and stretch your arms fully. Inhale deeply and exhale as you roll your body on the back. The pose is the most effective position for menstrual cramps. Additionally, it helps in relaxing the mind.

Reclining twist

Reclining is one of the most comfortable postures for alleviating menstrual cramps because it makes you feel wonderful while providing a number of advantages such as

Strengthen your abdomen, thighs, and deep hip flexors while stretching your knees ankles.

Gives tired feet rest.

Strengthens the arcs.

Increases digestion.

Assist with sciatica therapy

Aids relieve the symptoms of menstrual discomfort

Pigeon pose

The pigeon pose is one of the best yoga positions for menstrual discomfort because it's relaxing. However, this position isn't as easy as it appears.

The pigeon pose targets your hips, thighs, groin muscles, and knees while stretching your ankles. As a result, it makes you feel good after the workout.

It involves sitting upright while bending your right knee and extending your left leg behind. Then, arch your back as you place your hands on the hips.

Repeat the pose with your right leg stretched behind you and your left knee bent. Repeat 5 to 15 times.

Corpse pose

Corpse poses, or savasana, are a type of mindfulness exercise that may help relieve menstrual cramps. The technique is to lay down on your back without moving. It is a slow-paced movement that focuses on relaxing or focusing your thoughts.

Although it is one of the basic forms of yoga, it has many benefits. They include

· Relaxes both the body and mind.

· It reduces stiffness and tiredness, making it easier for your body to relax.

· Aids in treating anxiety, stress, sadness, and insomnia.

· It is a relaxing mental game that may help to reduce menstrual pain by keeping your heart rate steady.

· It can be done before going to bed at home.

Supported bridge pose

To do this posture, lie on your back and press your feet toward the ceiling to raise the hips slightly. Slide a yoga block under your sacrum for support. Press into the feet to lift the hips and slide the yoga block out to reverse the pose.

Some of the benefits include,

· Stimulates deep relaxation

· It aids in the relaxation of the nervous system.

· It aids in digestion, respiration, and circulation.

· It reduces the feeling of being weighed down throughout your abdomen and reproductive system.

Knees to chest pose