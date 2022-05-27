Packing for a sleep over? Here are 6 beauty essentials

When it comes to sleepovers, the fun isn't just reserved for kids. And what better way to kick off a slumber party than with beauty goodies? Whether you are hanging out with your friends, family, or a partner, these essentials will help you enjoy your stay without being a bother to the host.

Makeup essentials

The key products you will need are foundation, concealer, blush, bronzer, and mascara. Have a sizeable makeup bag to comfortably store everything in so you're not fumbling around. In addition, makeup brushes, wipes, and setting spray are key to keeping your look in place.

Skincare essentials:

Just like with your makeup, keep your skincare routine simple when you are going for a natural look. A good cleanser, toner, and moisturiser should do the trick. If you are looking for an extra boost, carry a face mask or serum. Pack a travel-sized toothbrush and toothpaste so you can keep your smile looking good all night long.

Any washcloths, face towels, shaving cream, and other toiletries you wish to carry should be neatly packed in a sanitary bag.

You will need lotions, creams, roll-ons, deodorants, powders, shampoos, and body splash. Carrying all these essentials could be cumbersome. The trick is to pack them in small containers, just what you need for the period that the sleepover will last.

Haircare essentials

You want to keep a simple and natural look when it comes to hair too. If you require a quick style fix, try using a headband or hair accessories such as hairbands, bobby pins, and barrettes. Also, pack your shower cap, bonnets for hair (men or women), hair food, combs, hairbrushes, and any other styling tools that you might need.

For the men, a few essentials that you should pack include a razor, shaving cream, aftershave, and cologne.

Lifestyle essentials

Have some snacks and drinks, a good book or magazine, some cards or games to play, and a cosy blanket and pillow (optional).

If it is a date night, you might want to bring along condoms, lubricants, and feminine wipes.

Bring any medication that you might need. This could be your daily prescriptions, allergy medication, pain killers, etc.

A lady should pack her sanitary towels, menstrual cups, or tampons for emergencies.

Finally, pack your charging cords and portable charger.

Beauty gifts/gift ideas

Why not bring along some of your favourite beauty products as a gift for the host/hostess? This can be anything from a new eyeshadow palette to a bottle of their favourite perfume.

You can also put together a small gift basket with a few beauty items, chocolates, or other snacks.

If it is a special night, for example, anniversary or Valentine’s Day, you can gift your partner beauty products they can use with you. This could be anything from massage oils to a new set of bath bombs.

No matter the occasion, there are plenty of beauty gifts to choose from. Make sure you pick something that the recipient will love and enjoy using.

Pack what you will wear for a sleepover

Comfort is key. Choose something that you feel good in, which won't restrict your movement. Ideas include loose-fitting pajamas, a cosy robe, sweatpants, and a t-shirt. If you're feeling more adventurous, try a nightgown or lingerie.

Include clothes that you will wear the following day. Ensure the clothes are clean, crease-free, and fresh.