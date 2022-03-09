Should you dump your friends once you get married?

Set boundaries that will exhibit your commitment towards your friendships.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Off-loading single friends is not always the best move. Do not look down on your friends or perceive them as a bad influence on your marriage.
  • Just because you got married doesn’t mean your single friends must get married in order to qualify to be your friends. Marriage isn’t for everyone.
  • There are friends you may need to let go of to keep your marriage afloat. For instance, you may need to loosen your ties with your old drinking and partying circle of friends. 


When one friend gets married, a huge portion of them leaves a friendship. The married and unmarried friends suddenly realise most of the things they did together previously are no longer doable. They can’t hang out and drink all night long or go on endless dates for fun. The married friend is accountable to someone else. Also, the married friend is socially expected to create or join a new circle of married friends who can guide them.

