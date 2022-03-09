Should you tell your partner you’ve had an affair?

Confessing infidelity might be a form of destructive honesty.

Confessing infidelity might be a form of destructive honesty.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Your partner will not take it well if they know you have been engaging in sexual intercourse outside the relationship.
  • They may reason that if you could do it without their knowledge, what will prevent you from doing it with another party?
  • If you’re having an affair and you haven’t used protection, you must tell regardless of how many times you’ve done it

You cheated but you were not found. You cheated again. In fact, over the past few weeks or months, you have been cheating but your partner doesn’t have a clue. Now guilt has started to eat you up. Even though you have ended the affair, you still feel nudged towards disclosing that you were not faithful. Honesty is the best policy. But in this case, is it? Will what he doesn’t know hurt him?

Previous article

What are the benefits of waxing over shaving?
Next article

Teeth whitening: Pros, cons and how to do it safely

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.