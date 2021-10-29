In your partner having an emotional affair? Read on to find out

There is a thin line between an emotional affair and a platonic friendship.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Emotional affairs are initiated when a void erupts in the relationship, leaving the partners feeling empty, purposeless, unsatisfied, and unhappy.
  • If you have been tightly connected emotionally with your partner and have a habit of expressing your emotions with each other, this connection will loosen up if they are in an emotional affair.
  • It is a red flag when your spouse who has been sharing secrets suddenly goes mute.

Sexual betrayal is the most recognised form of cheating in relationships. However, there are other forms of infidelity that are just as vicious and as harmful as a sexual betrayal. For example, your spouse may not be cheating sexually, but he could be emotionally attached to someone else. This form of attachment is what leads to an emotional affair.

