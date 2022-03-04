Regular break ups could be causing you depression

Staying in a bad relationship will accelerate you towards depression.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The makeup and breakup cycle can be broken if you and your partner are willing to look beyond the romance.
  • The anxiety or mental anguish that comes from routinely breaking and making up will be a catalyst for more breakups in future relationships.
  • Fresh breakups tend to have mild to moderate symptoms of depression among partners without psychotic disorders.

“I can’t keep a relationship. Almost every relationship I get into ends within six months. The longest one lasted a year and two months. Even when I try to makeup, we always end up breaking up again,” begins Maureen Kwamboka. Maureen is conflicted about what she is doing wrong, and whether there is something wrong with her as a woman. “I don’t feel like I am woman enough. Something is wrong with me,” she says. Over time, her failed relationships, makeups, and breakups have taken an emotional and mental toll on her. She is teetering towards depression. This is not so farfetched. According to a 2019 study on breakups and depression conducted by researchers from the University of Groningen and published in the journal PLOS One, consistent breakups fit into stressful events which increase the likelihood of developing depression.

