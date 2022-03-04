Bored in your marriage? Here’s how to rekindle the fire

Never lose sight of the fact that you are different people.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Keep track of your changing individualities, personal and mutual interests, ambitions, and perspectives. This will prevent you from drifting apart.
  • Oftentimes, your feelings of boredom will be due to a break away from the things that caused you to fall in love with your partner in the first place.
  • If you want to get more love, strive to give more love. If you want to be listened to and understood endeavor to be listening to your partner and understand them.

Most couples are usually deep in love at the beginning of a marriage. So intense is the shared affection that the thought of ever falling out of love sounds absurd. But the reality is that the infatuation fizzles out within months. This can spur boredom. You may even long to be single again, which haunts your emotions because you don’t want your marriage to fall apart.

