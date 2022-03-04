7 effective home remedies for stretch marks

Stretch marks occur when your skin is stretched. This can be caused by pregnancy, weight gain or loss, aging, and puberty.

Stretch marks are red or purple lines that darken with time and can appear in most parts of the body. They can be unsightly, but they do not cause physical symptoms unless the area is rubbed frequently or bumped on often.

You may try to get rid of stretchmarks using creams, lotions, and other products. Some medications can also help.

Below are home treatments for stretch marks.

Cucumber and lemon

Lemon has vitamin C, which helps regenerate your skin. It can also reduce the appearance of stretch marks by lightening them up and making them less visible.

Cucumber helps reduce stretch marks by hydrating and cooling your skin. It has excellent anti-inflammatory properties which can help fade scars quickly and naturally.

Make a paste using lemon juice with cucumber or potato slices that have been cut into thin pieces. Apply this on the affected area for about 15 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Cocoa butter and coconut oil

They help your skin retain moisture for a long time. Since both types of oils are non-comedogenic (which means that they do not clog pores), this treatment will not cause more acne.

Moisturising your skin with one of these oils is a wonderful way to treat stretch marks and help to maintain your skin's natural elasticity. This means that you will reduce the risk of developing stretch marks in the future.

Aloe Vera

Enriched with vitamin E, Aloe Vera is great at soothing the skin and reducing redness. It also contains powerful antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation that causes stretchmarks.

Using Aloe Vera gel or juice on fresh stretch marks will make them fade over time because of their moisturising properties, without causing more stretch marks to appear.

Sugar and olive oil

Sugar is one of the most natural substances that you can use to get rid of stretch marks. It is also inexpensive and easy to find.

Take two tablespoons of sugar with olive oil or coconut oil (or any other essential oil you like), mix, and apply it to the affected area. Massage this mixture in a circular motion for five minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

This can be done once or twice a day. Sugar has exfoliating properties which help fade scars faster by getting rid of dead skin cells. After scrubbing, moisturise the skin.

Castor oil

Castor oil contains fatty acids which help moisturise your skin and reduce the appearance of scars.

Using Castor oil on new or old stretch marks will make them fade quickly because it contains anti-inflammatory properties. This oil does not clog pores, which makes it safe to use even if you have acne or sensitive skin.

Castor oil can be used as a natural moisturiser and applied directly on the affected area, either alone or mixed with other ingredients like cocoa butter.