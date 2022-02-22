Is love at first sight myth or fact?

Matching each other’s physical ideals is not really love.

Matching each other’s physical ideals is not really love.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to psychologist Dr. Chris Hart, love at first sight is not entirely a myth.
  • Partners who fall in love at first sight tend to jump into sexual relationships quickly once they meet.
  • Once you know that you’re mutually attracted to each other, don’t speed off into a room to whet your passions. Slot in dates and start to learn more about each other’s characters.

She could not stop thinking about him from the moment she set her eyes on him. Her heartbeat increased, butterflies overwhelmed her belly, and her eyes lit up. She felt intensely passionate towards him. The moment she had fantasised about for years was finally here. She had fallen in love at first sight!

Previous article

7 types of men you should never date
Next article

The anatomy of bad breath: Causes and treatment

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.