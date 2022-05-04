6 Home remedies for swollen feet during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a woman's life. However, it can also be an extremely uncomfortable time. One of the most common discomforts during pregnancy is swollen feet. Swollen feet can make walking, standing, or even sleeping comfortably difficult.

Swollen feet can be caused by fluid retention, standing or walking for long periods, and even hormonal changes.

While there is no one "cure" for swollen feet during pregnancy, several home remedies can help alleviate the problem.

This article will discuss six different home remedies that you can use to get relief from swollen feet.

Massage your feet with lotion or oil

One of the best ways to get relief from swollen feet is to massage them with lotion or oil. This will increase circulation and reduce inflammation.

Start by massaging your feet with your hands. Use circular motions and apply pressure as needed. You can also use a foot massager if you have one.

If you are using lotion, choose a hypoallergenic one. You do not want to aggravate your skin or cause any more swelling. Good options include olive oil, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and almond oil. These oils will not only help reduce swelling, but they will also relax your muscles and soothe your feet.

Elevate your feet

Elevating your feet is a simple but effective home remedy for swollen feet. This will help reduce the pooling of fluid in your feet and ankles.

Simply lie down and put a pillow under your feet to elevate your feet. You can also prop your feet up on a stool or footrest.

Try to elevate your feet for at least 30 minutes a day.

Wearing compression socks is also a great way to reduce swelling. These socks help to ease the swelling. Choose a pair of comfortable and not too tight socks.

Reduce sodium intake

One of the leading causes of swollen feet is fluid retention. A high sodium diet can cause this. To reduce swelling, reduce your salt intake.

Cut back on processed and fast foods as these are usually high in sodium. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking enough water is important for overall health, but it is imperative when you're pregnant. Drinking water will help reduce swelling by flushing out excess sodium and fluids.

The recommended daily water intake for pregnant women is at least eight glasses.

If you are finding it hard to drink that much water, try adding some lemon or cucumber slices to your water. This will make it more refreshing and enjoyable.

Reduce caffeine intake

Caffeine is a diuretic, which means it helps to expel water from the body. This can lead to dehydration and further swelling.

To reduce swelling, it is important to limit your caffeine intake. Try to stick to one cup of coffee or tea per day.

You can also get your caffeine fix from other sources. Just be sure to limit your intake to avoid dehydration.

As an alternative to caffeine, try drinking herbal tea.

Soak feet in an Epsom salt bath

Epsom salt is a natural remedy for different ailments. It can help reduce swelling in the feet.

Add Epsom salt to a warm bath and soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes to use this home remedy.

The magnesium in the Epsom salt will reduce inflammation and swelling.

After your foot bath, dry your feet well. You can apply a lotion or cream to your feet.

Essential oils can be added to the salt bath for added benefits.

Lavender oil is a good choice because it is calming and relaxing. You can also add peppermint oil to help relieve pain.

Other helpful tips include: