5 Simple home remedies for hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that causes dark spots on the skin. It can be caused by acne, hormones, or other factors such as sun exposure and age. Home remedies for hyperpigmentation reduce the appearance of dark skin patches caused by this condition.

Types of hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation can be broken down into three different types: Post-Inflammatory Erythema, sunspot, and Melasma.

Post-Inflammatory erythema is a temporary skin discoloration that appears after inflammation from an injury or irritation to the skin. This type of hyperpigmentation will fade as the skin heals.

Melasma is a long-lasting type of hyperpigmentation that can be triggered by hormonal changes such as those associated with pregnancy or using certain birth control medications, but it may also occur due to other factors like stress.

Sunspot-type hyperpigmentation is caused by sun damage, and it appears as darker patches on the skin. This type of darkening may happen on areas such as the face or shoulders that are often exposed to sunlight

Getting rid of hyperpigmentation

Home remedies for hyperpigmentation work best when they treat the root cause of the problem.

Aloe Vera gel

Aloe vera gel has skin-lightening properties. It can also be used as a base for other ingredients. For example, adding aloe vera gel to tea tree oil will allow it to work more effectively with a greater effect on the skin. The aloe gel can be applied directly to the affected area of the skin. Let it sit overnight and wash off with lukewarm water.

Apple cider vinegar

It contains natural lightning agents. The acidity (acetic acid) of the apple cider vinegar helps to reduce the pigmentation and fade dark spots on your skin. It also has antibacterial properties that can help prevent further breakouts, which will make hyperpigmented areas less noticeable. The apple cider vinegar can be diluted with water and then applied to the skin using a cotton ball. It can also be used as an ingredient in other DIY remedies for hyperpigmentation

Mix equal portions of vinegar and water, then apply to the targeted area. After 2 minutes, rinse using warm water.

Green tea

It contains catechins, which are antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals. This type of antioxidant can destroy harmful molecules before they damage your skin cells and cause inflammation leading to dark spots on the surface. The green tea should be brewed using hot water then cooled down. Once the tea is cooled, dip a cotton ball into it and apply on dark spots. Let it sit for about 15 minutes then rinse off with warm water.

Coconut oil and turmeric

Coconut oil and turmeric can be used together to treat hyperpigmentation naturally. The coconut oil contains antioxidants that destroy free radicals in the skin, while also moisturising it and preventing further damage from occurring. Turmeric is a natural antioxidant that will work well with coconut oil for treating hyperpigmentation.

The turmeric and coconut oil can be mixed with honey and milk to create a paste. Apply this on the affected area, let it sit for about 15 minutes before you rinse off with lukewarm water

Pomegranate extract

Pomegranate extract can be used to treat hyperpigmentation because it contains ellagic acid, an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals in the skin. The antioxidants found in pomegranates are effective for slowing down cell damage and boosting regeneration.