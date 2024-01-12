What needs to be done to halt and reverse biodiversity loss

Kenya is home to stunning landscapes and diverse ecosystems filled with a wide variety of life. From majestic elephants to chirping crickets and microorganisms, snow-capped peaks to vibrant coral reefs, Kenya's natural heritage is not just scenery but the foundation of the nation's prosperity.

It supports food security, clean water and even the medicines we rely on. However, safeguarding this priceless inheritance requires careful stewardship through biodiversity governance.

Biodiversity governance is an interdisciplinary approach that explores ways to protect the environment and sustainably maintain human activities.

It involves developing and implementing clear policies and regulations to promote the sustainable use and protection of wildlife and natural resources.

The main objectives of this approach are to conserve biodiversity, promote sustainable use and ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits. Like a well-managed farm, protecting the delicate balance of life in our ecosystems requires diligent care.

Without proper attention, invasive weeds can choke crops, erode precious soil and the foundation of livelihoods can crumble. The fragile web of life that supports us is facing similar threats.

Unchecked deforestation, rampant poaching and the insidious grip of pollution can unravel the intricate tapestry of biodiversity, causing devastating floods, unpredictable droughts and the disruption of the very systems that sustain us.

A recent 2023 report by the National Environment Management Authority revealed that Kenya's forest cover has declined by three per cent in the past five years, highlighting the need for more vigorous conservation efforts.

A 2022 study published in Nature Sustainability found that community-led conservation initiatives in Kenya have remarkably succeeded in reducing poaching and increasing wildlife populations, showcasing communities' vital role in biodiversity protection.

These examples demonstrate the two sides: the threat we risk in the face of biodiversity loss and the immense potential for positive change. They underscore the critical role of biodiversity governance, a collaborative effort where various actors play their part in safeguarding our natural inheritance.

The Kenyan government is responsible for protecting the country's rich biodiversity. It enacts and enforces policies to safeguard Kenya's natural heritage while ensuring a balance between conservation and sustainable development.

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan is one of the government's initiatives in achieving this goal.

It coordinates efforts, engages local communities and adheres to international agreements to ensure the responsible management of Kenya's diverse ecosystems.

The government's efforts are for posterity. Local communities are the primary conservationists of biodiversity.They possess timeless traditions and practices passed down through generations, containing knowledge of sustainable resource management.

Practices such as rotational grazing and sacred groves are evidence of this deep-rooted understanding of the delicate balance between humanity and nature.

Community conservancies and wildlife management areas enable these custodians to actively manage resources and benefit from eco-tourism, creating a virtuous cycle of protection and prosperity.

Businesses are essential allies in promoting eco-tourism, supporting conservation efforts and boosting local economies.

Similarly, renewable energy companies are crucial in providing sustainable energy solutions to communities without damaging the environment.

Collaboration is essential for businesses to be effective partners in protecting our natural resources and biodiversity.

The key to achieving this goal is incorporating sustainability into their operations, from responsible waste management to regenerative agriculture.

Financial institutions have the power to support positive change by funding conservation initiatives, encouraging sustainable practices and supporting green businesses.

They can facilitate this through modern financing models catering to different conservation levels such as community-based organisations.

For instance, green loans for farmers and grants for wildlife corridors are not only beneficial to the environment but also smart business decisions. Banks and other financial institutions must support such initiatives to create a sustainable future.