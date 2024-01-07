Why experts aim to prevent coral reefs from dying off

The ocean is a key element of life on our planet and coral is vital in keeping marine ecosystems healthy. A coral reef is a dazzling underwater ecosystem characterised by reef-building corals. Coral is a class of colonial animals related to hydroids, jellyfish and sea anemones. It is made up of thousands of tiny animals called polypscolonies of hard corals.

The create skeletons of Calcium Carbonate and become rocks and after many years the skeletons form coral reefs. Researchers at the Coastal Oceans Research and Development in the Indian Ocean led by East Africa founder and Director David Obura are trying to save the world’s endangered coral reefs.

According to Dr Obura, coral reefs across the world are threatened by climate vulnerabilities. “Kenya loses 82 per cent of the coral cover while 70 per cent of the world’s corals are currently in a dilemma," said Dr Obura. Coral reefs are endangered by a variety of factors, including hurricanes, diseases, local threats (overfishing, destructive tourism), coastal development, pollution and careless tourism.

Most coral reefs and shorelines are vulnerable to erosion and rising sea levels. As the global temperatures soar, coral reefs suffer due to intense ocean heatwaves. The Ocean Alive led by Katana Ngala as the programme manager and Environmental manager Ledama Masidza is a community-led conservation project aimed at halting coral loss.

Speaking at the just concluded COP28, US Marine Biologist Anderson Mayfield said coral reefs are home to biodiversity. “Corals also provide habitat for a large variety of marine life, including various sponges, oysters, clams, crabs, sea stars, sea urchins and many species of fish,” said the biologist. They also absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen that purifies the water.

Coral reefs only cover 0.0025 per cent of the oceanic floor and generate half of the Earth’s oxygen and absorb nearly one-third of the carbon dioxide generated from burning fossil fuels. Coral reefs protect coastlines from storms and erosion, provide jobs for local communities and offer recreation opportunities. They are the source of food and medicines.

Dr Mayfield explained that global warming was fast affecting the coral reef coastline. By 2030, it is estimated that more than 90 per cent of the world’s reefs will be threatened by local human activities, warming and acidification. Coral reefs are nature’s water filtration system and are largely depended on by people as a source of food and income while also supporting the ocean ecosystems.

Coral reefs generate $6.8 billion in annual net profit from global fisheries while coral reef-related tourism produces $36 billion per year.

The total economic goods and services value of corals is an estimated approximation of $2.7 trillion per year. This is according to the status of coral reefs of the world 2020 by UNEP.

Reefs also protect coastlines when storms hit. Corals break up strong waves thus safeguarding low-lying land from destruction. Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP) Executive Director, Prof Carlos Duarte, said: “An ocean depleted of healthy reefs across multiple human generations is risky. We must accelerate the next generation of best science and technology to conserve and restore coral reefs.”

Prof Duarte explained the commitment of CORDAP to enhance cooperation among the G20 and non-G20 members and non-member countries, while also mobilising and partnering with the private research and development sector. CORDAP also promotes international transdisciplinary cooperation to accelerate the research, knowledge exchange and innovation development required to secure a future coral.

Prof Duarte asserted that by investing in novel solutions and securing corals and reefs for future organisations, funding such initiatives supports Target 19 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework substantially. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

The United Nations Environment Programme launched the 2030 Coral Reef Breakthrough, a milestone in global action to save the world's most threatened ecosystem, which includes the world's first targets for action on coral reefs and financial commitments from public and private leaders.