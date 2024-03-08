What being on the climate talks driver’s seat means for Kenya

Two weeks ago, Kenya won the hotly contested African Group of Negotiators (AGN) chair elections with seven votes out of 14. Tanzania got four votes while Rwanda got zero.

This means that Kenya will lead Africa in all climate negotiations for two years. The election was conducted virtually after being postponed last year during COP28. The election board chairman Bob Natifu from Uganda released the official results on February 29.

"Dear National Focal Points (NFPs), reference is made to the virtual meeting held on Friday, February 23, in which all of you accepted the approach to take forward this item. I am pleased to share the final tally results of the AGN chair selection and declaration thereof," Mr Natifu said in an official email to all members who took part in the elections.

Mr Ephraim Shitima from Zambia is the outgoing AGN chair.

Mr Ali Mohamed, Kenya's climate change envoy and President William Ruto's executive climate advisor, is the second Kenyan to serve as AGN chair. Emily Massawa headed AGN for 10 years (1995-2005) when Kenya first led Africa's climate negotiations.

Mr John Payai, South Sudan's Deputy Director for Climate Change and UNFCCC National Focal Point, congratulated Mr Mohamed on his new position. "Congratulations to Kenya (Mr Ali Mohamed) for the trust placed upon him by Eastern Africa to lead AGN for 2024/2025. Our unity is paramount as Eastern Africa and Africa as a whole, "he said.

He added: "I take this opportunity to thank you and the Eastern Africa Constituency for the great work and for bringing to an end the nine-month journey of getting the AGN chair for the region.”

While reacting to the announcement, Mr Mohamed said he was humbled and ready to serve.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Natifu for the successful conclusion of this critical exercise. Your patience, steadfastness and commitment have made the difference in the protracted process," Mr Mohamed said.

"Our unity of purpose and determination to deliver for the region and the continent should remain as the vision," the AGN chair-elect added.

But what is the AGN, and what does this mean for Kenya?

The AGN was established at COP1 in Berlin, Germany, in 1995 as an alliance of African member states representing the region's interests in the international climate change negotiations with a unified voice. African heads of state and governments called at the African Union Summit in February 2009 for an African common platform prepared by the AGN.

This common platform was adopted by the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), which was established in December 1985, following a conference of African ministers of environment held in Cairo, Egypt as part of the Algiers Declaration of May 2009.

The win means that Kenya has gained more negotiating power in the climate space, placing the country in the driver's seat.

AGN is the technical body of the three-tier African negotiating structure that engages in the technical negotiations during the Conferences of the Parties and the intersessional negotiations. The AGN prepares and drafts text and common positions, guided by decisions and key messages from the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and AMCEN. The AGN also prepares text for adoption by ministers during the world's biggest annual climate meeting organised by the United Nations (UN), the Conference of Parties.

Since the AGN was established, it has played a significant role in the climate change negotiations.

Key highlights and milestones include the conclusion of the Durban negotiations under the leadership of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which launched the negotiations on the Ad hoc Working Group on the Durban Platform for Enhanced Action, which translated into the Paris Agreement.

In the run-up to Paris, the AGN managed to integrate most of its key proposals into the Paris Agreement, including the adaptation component of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions.